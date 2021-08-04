Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Radian Group worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

