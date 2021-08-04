Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $123.01. 41,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

