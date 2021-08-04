Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. 499,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

