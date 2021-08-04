Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $55.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after buying an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

