Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $297.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

