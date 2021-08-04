Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

