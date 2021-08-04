Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

GD opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

