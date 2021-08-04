Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 269 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $23,524,306. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

