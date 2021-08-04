Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 581 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

