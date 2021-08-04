Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 18,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.03 million, a P/E ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

