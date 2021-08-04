Raze Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

