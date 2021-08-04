RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.