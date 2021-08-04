Real Estate Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 478,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 78,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

