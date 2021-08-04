Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 20,300 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

