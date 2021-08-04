Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 1,606,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

