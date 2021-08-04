Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Declares GBX 73 Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,686.86 ($74.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,378.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).
In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
