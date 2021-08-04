Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.17. 638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

