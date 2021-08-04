RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.