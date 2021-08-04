Reef Price Reaches $0.0156 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Reef has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $198.81 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00091344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

