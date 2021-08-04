Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

