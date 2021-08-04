Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

