Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Lifted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up 4.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

REG traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 28,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,272. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

