Regency Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,255% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

