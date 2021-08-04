Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $57.72. Regional Management shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 1,278 shares.
The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $627.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53.
About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)
Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.