Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $57.72. Regional Management shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 1,278 shares.

The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $627.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.