Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 4,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,235. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

