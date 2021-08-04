Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 450.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.33. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

