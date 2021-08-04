Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $66.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of RCII opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

