Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

