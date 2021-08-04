Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Legrand (LGRDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2021 – Legrand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/2/2021 – Legrand had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/28/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 22,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Legrand SA has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

