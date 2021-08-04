Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Shares of REZI stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

