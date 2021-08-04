Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.50 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.