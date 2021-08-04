Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

