Reviewing Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) and The Competition

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Larimar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Larimar Therapeutics Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors 4818 18128 39662 771 2.57

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A -$42.48 million -2.80 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.90

Larimar Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics peers beat Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

