Reviewing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and DSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.89 -$46.08 million $0.39 156.21 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.57 -$6.79 million $0.19 88.79

DSP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 6.40% 25.55% 8.51% DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.41%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.