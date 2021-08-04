Reviewing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 254.72 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.93 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 39.53 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.02

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.77% -28.28% MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.37%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.18%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

