Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) Director Derrick Alexander Welsh Purchases 45,000 Shares

Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) Director Derrick Alexander Welsh purchased 45,000 shares of Revive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$22,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,045,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,496.

RVV opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Revive Therapeutics Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.25.

Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based products in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

