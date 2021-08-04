Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) PT Lowered to C$83.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RPI.UN opened at C$64.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.34. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$59.13 and a twelve month high of C$86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$727.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
