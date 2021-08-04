Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) PT Lowered to C$83.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RPI.UN opened at C$64.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.34. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$59.13 and a twelve month high of C$86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$727.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

