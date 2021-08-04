RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $269.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

