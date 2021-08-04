Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Raised by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 2.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

