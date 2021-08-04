Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $100.31. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83.

About Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

