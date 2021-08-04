Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBA opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

