Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head-To-Head Review

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million 2.11 -$21.21 million N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 3.77 -$1.24 billion $2.10 19.16

Riverview Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PacWest Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riverview Financial and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 17.53% 10.21% 0.76% PacWest Bancorp 39.30% 13.62% 1.58%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

