RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

