Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.06. 966,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $312.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.23.
In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
