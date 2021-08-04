Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.06. 966,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $312.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.