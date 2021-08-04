Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $190.33 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $207.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

