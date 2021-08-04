Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.26. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.68, with a volume of 1,627,989 shares.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.