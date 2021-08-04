Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 140,607 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$598.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

