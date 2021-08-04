Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $325.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $417.80 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

