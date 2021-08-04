Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

