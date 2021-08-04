Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTOXF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

